Universal charging cradles and clutter-free cable management

No more cable chaos on your nightstand. This clock radio comes with three interchangeable cradles and for charging your iPhone, Android or other smartphones. Use Apple Lightning or 30-pin charging cable with the right cradle for your iPhone and/or the by-packed micro USB cradle for Android and others. Once the cable and cradle are hooked up, dock your smartphone and start charging right away. Even the wires are tucked away neatly out of sight.