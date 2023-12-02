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2 year warranty
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Clock Radio
Discontinued
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AJ3200/12
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Quick start guide
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All (3)
Any tips for charging my iPhone with my Philips device?
My Philips clock is connected to power supply, why should I use battery as well?
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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