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    Xenon WhiteVision Xenon car headlight bulb

    85415WHVS1

    Safety has never been so attractive

    Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for you car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights.

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    Xenon WhiteVision Xenon car headlight bulb

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    Safety has never been so attractive

    Ultimate white LED effect

    • Type of lamp: D1S
    • Pack of: 1
    • 85 V,35 W
    Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

    Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

    With a color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision also provide an intense blue effect on the side of the road to ensure roadsign and obstacles are reflected well by your low beam.

    100% road legal, 100% intense white light

    Xenon WhiteVision is ECE certified and road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without irritate oncoming traffic thanks to a headlamp color that’s harmonized with LED lights.

    Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

    Maximum white light with a color temperature of 5000 K means your headlights create better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light is better for concentration and helps you to stay alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Ultimate white effect to match the LEDs on your car

    Philips Xenon WhiteVision headlamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same color temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your Xenon headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision provide a truly white light that is designed to be the perfect match for LED.

    Available in most popular Xenon lamp types:  D1S, D2S, D2R

    To find out whichXenon WhiteVision car lights fit your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      Ultimate white LED effect

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PK32d-2
      Designation
      D1S WhiteVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      Xenon WhiteVision
      Technology
      Xenon
      Type
      D1S

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 2500h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      3200 ±450  lm
      Color temperature
      5000  K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      35  W
      Voltage
      85  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      85415WHVS1
      Ordering code
      37503933

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      S1
      EAN1
      8727900375039
      EAN3
      8727900375046

    • Packed product information

      Width
      6.8  cm
      Height
      14  cm
      Net weight per piece
      73.2  g
      Gross weight per piece
      152.5  g
      Length
      12.5  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      2

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      14.6  cm
      Width
      13.1  cm
      Height
      14  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.305  kg

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