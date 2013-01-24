Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

X-tremeVision

Xenon car headlight bulb

85126XVC1
  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    X-tremeVision Xenon car headlight bulb

    85126XVC1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing up to 50% more vision, this high-power xenon lighting solution provides maximum brightness for maximum visibility to satisfy the needs of the most demanding drivers. Philips Xenon X-tremeVision is the ultimate choice for drivers. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    X-tremeVision Xenon car headlight bulb

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing up to 50% more vision, this high-power xenon lighting solution provides maximum brightness for maximum visibility to satisfy the needs of the most demanding drivers. Philips Xenon X-tremeVision is the ultimate choice for drivers. See all benefits

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing up to 50% more vision, this high-power xenon lighting solution provides maximum brightness for maximum visibility to satisfy the needs of the most demanding drivers. Philips Xenon X-tremeVision is the ultimate choice for drivers. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    X-tremeVision Xenon car headlight bulb

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing up to 50% more vision, this high-power xenon lighting solution provides maximum brightness for maximum visibility to satisfy the needs of the most demanding drivers. Philips Xenon X-tremeVision is the ultimate choice for drivers. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all headlights
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Up to 50% more vision

      • Type of lamp: D2R
      • Pack of: 1
      • 85 V,35 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

      Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      3 years warranty

      3 years warranty

      Philips is committed to the high quality Xenon HID bulb supply. So Philips offers a 3-year warranty for supporting and using Philips Xenon HID bulbs. Philips Xenon HID bulbs that fail to work properly as a result of a product defect in non-commercial applications during the 3-year period are covered by the warranty. Terms and conditions applied.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Better visibility for safer driving

      Xenon X-treme Vision provides you with a better reactivity thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination as a matter of fact the 4800K color temperature increases the visual confort.

      Xenon X-treme vision is the ultimate performance solution

      Xenon X-tremeVision lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam, Xenon X-treme vision helps you to see obstacles earlier and improves the side perception. By producing even more light, Xenon X-treme vision lamps stasify the most demanding drivers while maintaining its high Origianl Equipment quality and superior perrformance.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
         8727900364477 
        EAN1
        8727900364460
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        85  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        2500h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        4700  K
        Lumens
        2800 ±450  lm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        85126XVC1
        Ordering code
        36446033

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        11.1  cm
        Length
        9.6  cm
        Width
        5.7  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.094  kg

      • Product description

        Type
        D2R
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        D2R X-tremeVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        X-tremeVision
        Technology
        Xenon
        Base
        P32d-3

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2
        Gross weight per piece
        27.5  g
        Height
        9.3  cm
        Length
        5.4  cm
        Net weight per piece
        18.1  g
        Width
        5.4  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 50% more light

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products