We care about your safety - guaranteed
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4 year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4 year warranty for free.
Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3 year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7 year warranty certificate.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
Go back to your reseller or contact the Philips Consumer Care team on 00800-7445 4775. If your claim is in line with the terms and conditions, you will be provided with a new lamp that is technically equivalent to a Xenon LongerLife lamp. If you go through the Philips Consumer Care service to receive a replacement, please send the defective Philips bulb in a protective package. Don't forget to include your receipt and pay the correct postage for the contact address in your country.
Philips Xenon LongerLife replaces a single burned-out lamp. We highly recommend that you change your lamps in pairs to ensure greater and more homogeneous visibility for the maximum safety. Long-lasting and economical, you will get perfect satisfaction driving in darkness.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.
Register your lamp within 30 days from the date of purchase. The warranty is valid for up to 7 years or a maximum of 150,000 km, whichever comes first. The warranty is valid for non-commercial use only. This warranty is applicable to genuine Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps only. Philips is not responsible for the mounting nor the postage - even if the failure happens during the warranty period. To claim your warranty, keep your warranty certificate and proof of purchase for the entire duration of the warranty. The general Philips warranty conditions also applies: www.philips.com/warranty
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
