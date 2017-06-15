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  • Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

    Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

    42403XV2C1

    Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

    With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.

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    Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

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    Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

    See every bump, curve and obstacle in the road

    • Type of lamp: D3S
    • 42 V,35 W
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

    Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

    Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you’re able to recognize obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural color sensitivity of your eye. And with 4800K color temperature, this headlamp produces light that’s gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.

    Philips invented innovative Xenon HID technology

    Philips invented innovative Xenon HID technology

    Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional lamps. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, how ever dark the road in front of you.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homologation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Philips car lamps are award-winning

    Our high-quality and innovative vehicle lights are award-winning, being consistently recognized by automotive experts.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Directing the light to the right spot in front of your car

    It’s not enough to just have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision plus lamps have the most precise arc bending technology aligned at 150-350µm. This means they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.

    Xenon X-tremeVision plus: for superior visual performance

    Xenon X-tremeVision plus lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision, X-tremeVision plus lamps help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vison, you’ll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these are headlamps to satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.

    Philips car lamps are protected from UV damage

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions. This additional protective layer ensures your headlamps are built to last.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Experience more light

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PK32d-5
      Designation
      D3S X-tremeVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      Xenon X-tremeVision gen2
      Technology
      Xenon
      Type
      D3S

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      2500h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      3200 ±450  lm
      Color temperature
      Up to 4800 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      35  W
      Voltage
      42  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      42403XV2C1
      Ordering code
      37717033

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      C1
      EAN1
      8727900377170
      EAN3
      8727900377187

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      77  g
      Length
      5  cm
      Width
      5  cm
      Height
      9  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      2

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      11  cm
      Width
      10  cm
      Height
      6  cm

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