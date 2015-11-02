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    Xenon Vision Xenon car headlight bulb

    42306VIC1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the color of the unchanged one thanks to it's new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too!

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    Xenon Vision Xenon car headlight bulb

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    Join the Philips family

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Ideal for replacement

    • Type of lamp: D3R
    • 42 V,35 W
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

    Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

    Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

    Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

    Replace one by one

    Thanks to it's single lamp replacement technoology Xenon Vision allows you to change your bulbs one by one while matching the color temperature of the unchanged lamp. It is the most economical choice for lamp replacement.

    Xenon Vision perfectly matches the unchanged Xenon lamp

    Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the color of the unchanged one. Its new single-lamp replacement technology allows for one-by-one replacement while still matching the color temperature of the unchanged lamp. Thus, Xenon Vision is the perfect solution for single-lamp replacement.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Ideal for replacement

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PK32d-6
      Designation
      D3R Vision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Marking ECE
      E4 0B0
      Range
      Xenon Vision
      Technology
      Xenon
      Type
      D3R

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 2500h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      2800 ±450  lm
      Color temperature
      Up to 4300 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      35  W
      Voltage
      42  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      42306VIC1
      Ordering code
      36483533

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      C1
      EAN1
      8727900364835
      EAN3
      8727900364842

    • Packed product information

      Width
      5.4  cm
      Height
      9.3  cm
      Net weight per piece
      73.2  g
      Gross weight per piece
      97  g
      Length
      5.4  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      2

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      11.1  cm
      Width
      9.6  cm
      Height
      5.7  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.203  kg

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