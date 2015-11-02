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  • Take performance to the X-treme Take performance to the X-treme Take performance to the X-treme

    X-tremeVision car headlight bulb

    12972XV+B1

    Take performance to the X-treme

    Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.

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    X-tremeVision car headlight bulb

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    Take performance to the X-treme

    Up to 130% brighter light

    • Type of lamp: H7
    • Pack of: 1
    • 12 V,55 W
    • More light
    A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

    A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

    Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.

    Performance means more light and longer lifetime

    Performance means more light and longer lifetime

    Philips X-tremeVision headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)

    One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

    One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

    With its optimized high-precision fillament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision coating and high quality UV-Quarz glass, Philips X-tremeVision headlights set a new milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

    The safest, road-legal headlights

    The safest, road-legal headlights

    Philips X-tremeVision is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. They are fully ECE certified.

    Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

    The bright white light (up to 3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortabl

    Exceptional beam quality and performance

    With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

    Great contrast for a comfortable drive

    The increased color temperature in Philips X-tremeVision headlights (available in H1, H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the far distance. This makes driving after dark a far more comfortable and safe experience.

    See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

    Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dang

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Up to 130% brighter light

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX26d
      Designation
      H7 X-tremeVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      X-tremeVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H7

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 450h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1500 ±10%  lm
      Color temperature
      3500K  K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12972XV+B1
      Ordering code
      37168030

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B1
      EAN1
      8727900371680
      EAN3
      8727900371697

    • Packed product information

      Length
      9.5  cm
      Width
      3.5  cm
      Height
      12.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      35.0  g
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      25.5  cm
      Width
      19.0  cm
      Height
      13.0  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      350  g

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