See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

Perfect illumiation is especially important in the distance - usually between 75-100 meters in front of your vehicle. With Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs you can see up to 45 meters further, giving you 2 seconds more reaction time. Philips X-tremeVision boosts your visibilty with up to 130% more light on the road. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with any other halogen headlamp.