X-tremeVision

car headlight bulb

12972XV+E2
    Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

    Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

    Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

    Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

      Take performance to the x-treme

      Up to 130% brighter light

      • Type of lamp: H7
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,55 W
      • More light
      Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

      The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

      A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

      Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.

      Performance means more light and longer lifetime

      Philips X-tremeVision headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)

      See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

      Perfect illumiation is especially important in the distance - usually between 75-100 meters in front of your vehicle. With Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs you can see up to 45 meters further, giving you 2 seconds more reaction time. Philips X-tremeVision boosts your visibilty with up to 130% more light on the road. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with any other halogen headlamp.

      One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

      With its optimized high-precision fillament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision coating and high quality UV-Quarz glass, Philips X-tremeVision headlights set a new milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

      The safest, road-legal headlights

      Philips X-tremeVision is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. They are fully ECE certified.

      Exceptional beam quality and performance

      With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

      Great contrast for a comfortable drive

      The increased color temperature in Philips X-tremeVision headlights (available in H1, H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the far distance. This makes driving after dark a far more comfortable and safe experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H7
        Range
        X-tremeVision
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Base
        PX26d

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1500 ±10%  lm
        Color temperature
        3500  K

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        450h

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12972XV+E2
        Ordering code
        35639728

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900356397
        EAN3
        8727900356403
        Packaging type
        E2

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        11.0  cm
        Net weight per piece
        50.9  g
        Width
        5.3  cm

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        509  g
        Height
        12.0  cm
        Length
        28.6  cm
        Width
        14.1  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 130% more brightness

