249446000KX1
  Next generation festoon
    249446000KX1

    Next generation festoon

    Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the actual LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle free! See all benefits

    Next generation festoon

    Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the actual LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle free!

    Next generation festoon

    Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the actual LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle free!

    Next generation festoon

    Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the actual LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle free!

      Next generation festoon

      LED technology is every where... in your car too!

      • Festoon

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        24  V
        Wattage
        1  W
        Base
        SV 8.5
        Application
        Interior light
        Type
        Festoon

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Green Specifications

        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free

      • Weight and dimensions

        Diameter
        38  mm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

