WhiteVision ultra

car headlight bulb

12972WVUB1
    Philips WhiteVision ultra H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

    Philips WhiteVision ultra H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

    Philips WhiteVision ultra H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      Sharp irresistible look

      The latest stylish white lights for your car

      • Type of lamp: H7
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12V, 55W
      • Irresistible white style

      Up to 4200 Kelvin sharp white light

      With up to 4200 Kelvin, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights revolutionize the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

      Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance reminding of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights providing a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector.

      Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

      WhiteVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromizing safety by dazzling the car in front, it gives you great visibility.

      White light to enhance visibility and comfort

      The new WhiteVision ultra coating formula along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.

      Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

      A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

      Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

      Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

      Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

      It is simply more efficient to change both headlamps in pairs, rather than only replace the failed one. New, modern bulbs have increased light output and increased performance, offering a safer driving experience. Overall, the benefits and advantages of replacing in pairs are numerous: less hassle, cost savings, avoiding headlight failure, a brighter and more balanced beam, but above all, safety.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. WhiteVision ultra is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H7
        Range
        WhiteVision ultra
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        12972WVUB1
        Base
        PX26d

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1400 +100/-50  lm
        Color temperature
        up to 4200  K

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        350h

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12972WVUB1
        Ordering code
        35493530

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister
        EAN1
        8727900354935
        EAN3
        8727900354928

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        22.7  g
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        5.3  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        25.5  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.35  kg

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Sharp white look

