2 year warranty
12972LLECOS2
Drive with care
Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.
Type of lamp: H7
12 V,55 W
Long lasting, less replacement
Ultra-resistant bulb
Number of bulbs: 2
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
With Philips LongLife EcoVision drivers don’t have to worry about changing a headlamp for up to 1500 hours.
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