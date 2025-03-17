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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

LongLife EcoVisionLonger Lifetime

12972LLECOS2

Drive with care

Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

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Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • 12 V,55 W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Ultra-resistant bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

Extra lifetime

Extra lifetime

With Philips LongLife EcoVision drivers don’t have to worry about changing a headlamp for up to 1500 hours.

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