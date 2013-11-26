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Discontinued

BlueVisionConventional Interior and Signaling

12961BVB2

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Drive with style

BlueVision signaling and interior bulbs are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision signaling and interior lamps, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp.

See all benefits

Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: W5W

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,5 W

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

26/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Whiter and brighter light than original bulbs.

I replaced my original sidelight bulbs with these. They match the upgraded headlight bulbs in colour and seem to be considerably brighter. I would definitely use these again as unlike led bulbs they are fully road legal and bright white.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BlueVision 12961BVB2 Conventional Interior and Signaling

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BlueVision 12961BVB2 Conventional Interior and Signaling

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