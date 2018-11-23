12898RX2
Brighter and more stylish
For safe and modern driving, change to intense red Philips X-tremeUltinon LED stop lights [~P21W]. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.See all benefits
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Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signaling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colors for turn and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you’ll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.
Incandescent lamps take time to light up and reach peak performance. LED lights, on the other hand, are “instantly on”. The difference is measured in fractions of a second. Under hard braking, fractions of a second matter. For example, at 100 km/h, just four tenths of a second difference in reaction time equates to an extra 11 meters of reaction distance – that’s about 2.5 car lengths of extra thinking time. With Philips LED stop lights, as soon as you decide to brake, the driver behind will know.
Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.
You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.
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