Brighter and more stylish
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38 mm Festoons for interior lighting and licence plates. Strong light of up to 6000 K daylight effect illuminate the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
Whether for dome or reading lights, the glove box or the boot, your light requirements and tastes may differ. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights for superior visibility and style. Choose from a comfortable warm white (up to 4000 Kelvin) and daylight effect (up to 6000 Kelvin). Bright and stylish, this light will change your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you're trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now do so with a bright interior light.
Interior lighting is not just about function and comfort; it’s about looking good too. Upgrade your interior lighting with a brighter warm light or daylight effect. So when you open the trunk, or fire up the dashboard lights, you can do so with a little extra style. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.
You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.
