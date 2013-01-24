Home
Vision LED

LED car lamp

128016000KB1
    The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Lights that live on

      Vision LED lights last 12 years, guaranteed.

      • FestoonLED 38 mm
      • 6000K white
      • For interior lighting

      6000K white light

      The new Philips Vision LED interior lights provide a 6000K bright white light and a wide beam angle to illuminate your interior in style. This interior LED can be used for interior (dome light, trunk, glove compartment) and license plate lighting applications.

      12-year lifetime – guaranteed

      The Philips Vision LEDs are designed to outlast your car. They provide a perfect geometrical fit and their 12 year lifetime is simply unmatched.

      25lm of limitless LED power

      Perfectly illuminated car interior and number plate with 25lm of powerful LED light.

      5500K daylight white light

      Whether installed in the car interior or fitted to the number plate, the daylight white light with 5500K colour temperature provides a sophisticated LED look to make your car stand out.

      180° homogenous light diffusion

      Smartly designed frosted lens ensures the LED light is uniformly diffused in your car interior and on your number plate.

      Outstanding robustness, resistance and reliability

      High-class, robust design provides enhanced resistance to shocks and vibrations.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Application
        For interior lighting
        Color temperature
        White 6000K
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        0,5  W
        Also fits
        6411, 6451, 12866, 17314, DE3425, DE3423, DE3175, DE3022, Festoon
        Designation
        Festoon 38mm Vision White 6000K
        Range
        Vision LED
        Type
        FestoonLED 38mm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Lights that live on
        Product highlight
        12 years lifetime

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.