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  • Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving.

    Vision LED car interior and signaling bulb

    127916000KX2

    Bright signals. Stylish driving.

    For a stylish drive, benefit from signalling lights with intense colours. Philips Vision LED T10 interior and positioning lights with up to 6000 K daylight effect are bright and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

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    Vision LED car interior and signaling bulb

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    Bright signals. Stylish driving.

    Durable LED quality

    • LED-T10 [~W5W]
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
    • Experience more light

    Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

    While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your interior and exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

    Brighter signals for improved safety

    Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Bright signaling light ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it’s reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Vision LED signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

    Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

    You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Vision LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.

    Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

    Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

    Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

    The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light. You get high-end style.

    Easy installation and compatible with many car models

    Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Experience more light

    • Product description

      Application
      • Interior
      • Trunk
      • glove box
      Range
      Vision LED
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      W5W

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 8 years

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      127916000KX2
      Ordering code
      39571630

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900395716
      EAN3
      8727900395723
      Packaging type
      X2

    • Packed product information

      Length
      6.8  cm
      Width
      15.1  cm
      Height
      9.2  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      20

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      19.5  cm
      Width
      15.1  cm
      Height
      8.5  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.37  kg

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    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
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