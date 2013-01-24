Home
Vision LED

interior car light

127914000KX2
  Bright interior lighting
    Vision LED interior car light

    127914000KX2

    Bright interior lighting

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED T10 interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Bright interior lighting

      See more with LED

      • LED-T10 [~W5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, 4000 K warm white
      • Experience more light

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      Your light requirements and taste may differ depending on the application. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of Philips Vision LED lamps for more brightness. Select a comfortable warm white 4000 Kelvin. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.

      Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

      Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.

      Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Vision LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.

      Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

      Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light. You get high-end style.

      Easy installation and compatible with many car models

      Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

      Up to 4000K crisp white light

      Colour temperature of up to 4000K crisp white LED light gives your car an exciting high-end look – for ultimate signature and style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900395693
        EAN3
        8727900395709
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • Interior
        • Trunk
        • glove box
        Range
        Vision LED
        Type
        W5W

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Experience more brightness

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        127914000KX2
        Ordering code
        39569330

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        8.5  cm
        Length
        19.5  cm
        Width
        15.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.37  kg

      • Packed product information

        Height
        9.2  cm
        Length
        6.8  cm
        Width
        2.8  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 8 years

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.