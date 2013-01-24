Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

LongLife EcoVision

car headlight bulb

12643LLC1
  • Drive with care Drive with care Drive with care
    -{discount-value}

    LongLife EcoVision car headlight bulb

    12643LLC1

    Drive with care

    Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

    LongLife EcoVision car headlight bulb

    Drive with care

    Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

    Drive with care

    Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

    LongLife EcoVision car headlight bulb

    Drive with care

    Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all headlights
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Drive with care

      Longer lifetime, less replacement

      • Type of lamp: H18
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12V, 65W
      • More Durability

      No replacement necessary for up to 1,100 hours

      It's the high-quality materials and robust filament design that let Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps last up to 1,100 hours. That means less time replacing spent bulbs, minimizing maintenance. Their durability makes Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps ideal for high-voltage cars, too.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. LongLife EcoVision is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz-glass

      UV quartz-glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes, humidity and vibration, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) can withstand severe thermal shock. With higher pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Change both headlight bulbs at once for greater safety.

      There are good reasons to change headlight bulbs in pairs. The filament of older headlamps will break sooner. At the end of their life, lamps project less light, thereby reducing visibility. It's faster, easier and cheaper to change both headlamps rather than just one. Choosing Original Equipment bulbs reduces the chance of early failure thanks to their higher quality standards and raw materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C1
        EAN1
        8727900356038
        EAN3
        8727900356045

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        65  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1100h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1700 +/-8%
        Color temperature
        N.A.

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12643LLC1
        Ordering code
        35603830

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        7  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Width
        7.5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.192  kg

      • Product description

        Type
        H18
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        H18 LongLife EcoVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        LongLife EcoVision
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        PY26d-1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        15.34  g
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Length
        3.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        11  g
        Width
        3.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Long lasting
        Product highlight
        Longer lifetime

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products