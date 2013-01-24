Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Vision

Conventional Interior and Signaling

12594CP
  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
    -{discount-value}

    Vision Conventional Interior and Signaling

    12594CP

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price. See all benefits

    Vision Conventional Interior and Signaling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price. See all benefits

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price. See all benefits

    Vision Conventional Interior and Signaling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all signaling-and-interior-lighting
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips signaling lamps

      • Type of lamp: P21W
      • Pack of: 10
      • 12 V,21/4 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        • 4  W
        • 21  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 250h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        440  lm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900391565
        EAN1
        8711500484338
        Packaging type
        CP

      • Product description

        Application
        • Rear fog light
        • Stop light
        • Tail light
        Base
        BAZ15d
        Designation
        P21/4W
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Standard
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        P21/4W

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2.58  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Length
        27.8  cm
        Width
        26.1  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        50
        Gross weight per piece
        13  g
        Height
        6.2  cm
        Length
        2.6  cm
        Net weight per piece
        10  g
        Width
        3.08  cm

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        48433828

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Standard

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products