Sharp irresistible look
Philips WhiteVision ultra H4, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits
With up to 4200 Kelvin, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights revolutionize the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!
Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance reminding of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights providing a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector.
WhiteVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromizing safety by dazzling the car in front, it gives you great visibility.
The new WhiteVision ultra coating formula along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.
A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.
Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.
It is simply more efficient to change both headlamps in pairs, rather than only replace the failed one. New, modern bulbs have increased light output and increased performance, offering a safer driving experience. Overall, the benefits and advantages of replacing in pairs are numerous: less hassle, cost savings, avoiding headlight failure, a brighter and more balanced beam, but above all, safety.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. WhiteVision ultra is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Lifetime
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
Marketing specifications