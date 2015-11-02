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  • Safety has never been so attractive Safety has never been so attractive Safety has never been so attractive

    WhiteVision car headlight bulb

    12342WHVSM

    Safety has never been so attractive

    Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.

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    WhiteVision car headlight bulb

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    Safety has never been so attractive

    Intense white Xenon effect

    • Type of lamp: H4
    • Pack of: 2+2
    • 12 V,60/55 W
    • w5w position lamps included
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

    Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high color temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

    100% road legal, 100% intense white light

    WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

    Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

    Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13,2V standard voltage)

    Crisp beam with intense white light

    With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

    Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

    Maximum white light with a color temperature of 3700 Kelvin means your headlights give better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light keeps you alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience at night.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

    Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

    Light output improved by up to 60%, enabling you to be seen more clearly by other road users. This improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards.

    White Xenon effect color match for high end look

    Supplied with two colour matching w5w position lamps, WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      Intense white xenon effect

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      P43t-38
      Designation
      H4 WhiteVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      WhiteVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      • 400h
      • 450h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1650 ±15%/1000 ±15%  lm
      Color temperature
      3700 K  K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      60/55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12342WHVSM
      Ordering code
      34028030

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900340280
      EAN3
      8727900340297
      Packaging type
      SM

    • Packed product information

      Length
      11.0  cm
      Width
      4.7  cm
      Height
      12.8  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      5

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      29  cm
      Width
      12  cm
      Height
      13.6  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      660  g

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