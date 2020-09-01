Search terms

RacingVision GT200

car headlight bulb

12342RGTB1
  • Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    RacingVision GT200 car headlight bulb

    12342RGTB1

    Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

    If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 meters longer means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

    RacingVision GT200 car headlight bulb

    Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

    If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 meters longer means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

    Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

    If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 meters longer means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

    RacingVision GT200 car headlight bulb

    Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

    If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 meters longer means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Headlights
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

      Let our lights take your driving to the next level

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,60/55 W

      See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

      The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light(1). The optimized bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.

      Striking beam throws light up to 80 meters further(2)

      With its ultra high-performance beam reaching a full 80 meters further(2) than the legal minimum, Philips RacingVision GT200 lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.

      High-performance light approved for use on public roads

      Philips RacingVision GT200 headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.

      New bulb coating techniques maximize light throughput

      New patented gradient and screen-print coating technqiues enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximized throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.

      New quartz glass technology for ultra-precise light output

      New production techniques for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips RacingVision GT200 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 200% brighter light

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        P43t-38
        Designation
        H4 12342 12V 60/55W P43t-38 B1
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        RacingVision GT200
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H4

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1650 ±15% / 1000 ±15%
        Color temperature
        3600

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        60/55  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342RGTB1
        Ordering code
        00571730

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018005717
        EAN3
        8719018005724
        Packaging type
        B1

      • Packed product information

        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        3.6  cm
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        19.0  cm
        Width
        19.0  cm
        Height
        13.0  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.468  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • 1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
          • 2 Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.
          Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.