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    DiamondVision 5,000 K daylight-like light

    12342DVS2

    Drive with style

    Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.

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    DiamondVision 5,000 K daylight-like light

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    Drive with style

    Up to 5000K ultimate white light

    • Type of lamp: H4
    • 12V, 60/55W
    • Blue-coated glass
    • Non-ECE homologated
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

    Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

    Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

    Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

    Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Cool elegance for your headlights

    Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      5000K

    • Product description

      Application
      • Additional high beam
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      P43t-38
      Designation
      H4
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Marking ECE
      N/A
      Range
      DiamondVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      B3/Tc = 300/500

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      up to 5000  K
      Lumens
      950 lm ± 15%  lm

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      60W/55W  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12342DVS2
      Ordering code
      69661830

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      S2A
      EAN1
      8711500696618
      EAN3
      8711500789174

    • Packed product information

      Width
      5.3  cm
      Height
      10.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      21.5  g
      Gross weight per piece
      126,5  g
      Length
      10.9  cm
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      20

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      27.6  cm
      Width
      22.8  cm
      Height
      12.6  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      2,53  kg

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    • Application varies per bulb type
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