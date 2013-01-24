Home
DiamondVision

Halogen

12342DVB1
    DiamondVision Halogen

    12342DVB1

    Drive with style

    Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

    Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Up to 5000K ultimate white light

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,60/55 W
      • Style
      DiamondVision lights up your car with 5000K white light

      DiamondVision lights up your car with 5000K white light

      Based on the special complete blue coating design, DiamondVision is offering ultimate white light of 5000K, bringing style to your headlights

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass*

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass*

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light.

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity*

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity*

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        5000K

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        • Additional high beam
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        PX26d
        Designation
        H7 WeatherVision
        Range
        DiamondVision
        Type
        H7
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Marking ECE
        N/A

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        935 ±15%  lm
        Color temperature
        5000  K

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 200/400

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        53289030

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900532890
        EAN3
        8727900532906

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Application varies per bulb type