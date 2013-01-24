Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

ColorVision

Purple car headlight bulb

12342CVPPS2
  • Restyle with light Restyle with light Restyle with light
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    ColorVision Purple car headlight bulb

    12342CVPPS2

    Restyle with light

    ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ColorVision Purple car headlight bulb

    Restyle with light

    ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

    Restyle with light

    ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ColorVision Purple car headlight bulb

    Restyle with light

    ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all headlights
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Restyle with light

      Add a touch of color

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,60/55 W
      Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

      Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

      To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

      Color your lights in blue, green, yellow or purple

      Color your lights in blue, green, yellow or purple

      Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalized touch of color to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customize your ride.

      Colored car lamps that are certified road legal

      Colored car lamps that are certified road legal

      ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.

      A new coating technology turns light into a touch of color

      A new coating technology turns light into a touch of color

      Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of color which is in line with European regulation. So you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light

      Designed for reflector optics for color customization

      Designed for reflector optics for color customization

      Philips ColorVision creates colored effects by reflecting light into the lamp optics. Switch on your headlamps and light up with a touch of color

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      React faster with more vision

      Increased visibility is proven to help you react faster while driving. With whiter light and up to 60% more vision, ColorVision increases your visibility compared to standard lamps. Anticipate easier to any obstacles that might come your way.

      Light up the road with 60% more white light

      Thanks to its technology, Philips ColorVision lights up the road with up to 60% more vision than any other standard lamp. So you see the road ahead more clearly, while your optics add a touch of colour.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H4
        Range
        ColorVision
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        H4 ColorVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Base
        P43t-38

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1650/1000 +-15%  lm
        Color temperature
        3350  K

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 400h

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342CVPPS2
        Ordering code
        36791128

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900367928
        EAN1
        8727900367911
        Packaging type
        S2

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Height
        12.8  cm
        Width
        4.7  cm
        Length
        11  cm

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.66  kg
        Height
        13.6  cm
        Length
        29  cm
        Width
        12  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Add a touch of colour

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products