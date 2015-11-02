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    ColorVision Blue car headlight bulb

    12342CVPBS2

    Restyle with light

    ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light.

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    ColorVision Blue car headlight bulb

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    Restyle with light

    Add a touch of color

    • Type of lamp: H4
    • Pack of: 2
    • 12 V,60/55 W
    Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

    Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

    To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

    Color your lights in blue, green, yellow or purple

    Color your lights in blue, green, yellow or purple

    Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalized touch of color to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customize your ride.

    Colored car lamps that are certified road legal

    Colored car lamps that are certified road legal

    ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.

    Designed for reflector optics for color customization

    Designed for reflector optics for color customization

    Philips ColorVision creates colored effects by reflecting light into the lamp optics. Switch on your headlamps and light up with a touch of color.

    React faster with more light

    React faster with more light

    Increased visibility is proven to help you react faster while driving. With 60% more light, ColorVision increases your visibility by 25 meters compared to standard lamps. Anticipate easier to any obstacles that might come your way.

    A new coating technology turns light into a touch of color

    A new coating technology turns light into a touch of color

    Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of color which is in line with European regulation. So you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Light up the road with up to 60% more white light

    Thanks to its technology, Philips ColorVision lights up the road with up to 60% more vision than any other standard lamp. So you see the road ahead more clearly, while your optics add a touch of colour

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      P43t-38
      Designation
      H4 ColorVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      ColorVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 400h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1650/1000 +-15%  lm
      Color temperature
      3350  K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      60/55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12342CVPBS2
      Ordering code
      36793528

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      S2
      EAN1
      8727900367935
      EAN3
      8727900367942

    • Packed product information

      Width
      4.7  cm
      Height
      12.8  cm
      Length
      11  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      29  cm
      Width
      12  cm
      Height
      13.6  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.66  kg

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