Standard

Conventional Interior and Signaling

12277C1
      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips standard lamps

      • Type of lamp: P13W
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,13 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000).

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

      Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : license plate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signaling, front parking lights.

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        13  W

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900696721
        EAN3
        8727900391008
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Product description

        Application
        Daytime running light
        Base
        PG18.5d-1
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        • Vision
        • Standard
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        P13W
        Designation
        12277C1

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.161  kg
        Height
        7  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Width
        7.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Length
        3.5  cm
        Width
        3.5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        8  g
        Net weight per piece
        3.5  g

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12277C1
        Ordering code
        69672130

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Standard
        Product highlight
        Philips standard lamps

