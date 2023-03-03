Search terms

Ultinon Pro3100 SI

Signaling bulb

11854CU31B1
    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED festoons for interior and license plate bulbs. The cool bright light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or your license plate with stylish effect. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED festoons for interior and license plate bulbs. The cool bright light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or your license plate with stylish effect. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED festoons for interior and license plate bulbs. The cool bright light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or your license plate with stylish effect. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED festoons for interior and license plate bulbs. The cool bright light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or your license plate with stylish effect. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-FEST 38mm [~C5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Advanced automotive system

      Bright and stylish interior and license-plate lighting

      Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car, and on your license plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these high-performance bulbs will also give you an eye-catching license plate. Your vehicle says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      Whether it's for reading light, glove compartment, license plate or trunk lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours, up to 3 times the lifespan of conventional 38mm C5W signaling festoon bulbs (Philips C5W 12V). Replacing your conventional 38mm C5W festoons with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with most vehicles

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000K
        Lumens
        50

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights
        Product highlight
        • High brightness
        • Easy to install

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11854CU31B1
        Ordering code
        02210330

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.23  kg

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018022103
        EAN3
        8719018022110
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Packed product information

        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        1.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Product description

        Application
        Interior lights, licence plate, and glove compartment lights,trunk lights and license plate light
        Base
        SV8.5
        Designation
        LED-FEST 38mm [˜C5W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-FEST 38mm [˜C5W]

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.6  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

