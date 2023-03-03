Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

You want bright and stylish lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours, up to 3 times the lifespan of conventional R5W or R10W signaling bulbs (Philips R5W 12V or R10W 12V). Replacing your conventional R5W or R10W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in future to save you money and time.