Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump

SCF323/11
    The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimun and gently adapts to your size and shape. Quick, comfortable, and convenient for each new mother.

    The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimun and gently adapts to your size and shape. Quick, comfortable, and convenient for each new mother.

      Express effortlessly

      Personalised experience, 4 + 4 setting levels

      Personalised experience, 4 + 4 setting levels

      Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 4 stimulation and 4 expression levels for a personalised experience.

      Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size fits all. The silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple.

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

      Memory function

      Memory function

      Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

      Portable Design

      Portable Design

      Small and compact

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning & assembly
        • memory function
        • portable design

      • What is included

        Motor unit
        Yes
        Natural bottle (125 ml / 4 oz)
        Yes
        Silicone tube
        Yes
        USB-C cable
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Expression kit
        1 pcs

      • Power

        USB-C connection
        Yes
        This appliance does not contain a power adapter.
        No
        Main voltage
        5V and ≥ 1 A

      • Functions

        Settings
        • 4 expression levels
        • 4 massage levels

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

