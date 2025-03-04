The Natural Response teats work differently. These teats only release milk when babies are actively drinking. These teats can be chosen based on the baby's preference for pace (slower or faster). Every baby is unique and will have their own drinking rhythm. The teat navigation that is shown on the product packs therefore doesn't focus on the age but on flow rate, from extra slow to extra fast.

If you used the original Philips Avent Natural teat, your baby would need a higher flow rate with the Natural Response teat because they are used to more milk flowing quickly with less effort.

Originally, we did use age indications (in months) on our teat product packs. These indications were meant to be a guide for where to start with an average baby. We received feedback saying that this seemed more like a prescription than a recommendation. This led to doubts when changing to teats with different flow rates based on the baby's cues.

Every baby has their own unique drinking rhythm. Let your baby's drinking style guide you, not their age.

We've kept the age indication for our bottles to guide you in selecting the appropriate container size that matches the amount of milk babies typically drink.