2 year warranty
To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and teats are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY966/02, SCY933/01, SCY930/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?