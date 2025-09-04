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Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?

Philips epilators and lady shavers can be used on wet or dry skin to remove hair from the body, including legs, arms, armpits and the bikini area. The information below outlines the merits of each method and provides general usage tips.  

Note: Epilating is not suitable for the intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia). Only use a trimmer or shaver on this area with the trimming comb attached.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/10, BRL136/00, BRL126/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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