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How do I clean and disinfect my Philips Avent breast pump?

Published on 01 April 2025

Clean your pump before the first use and after every pumping session, especially any parts that come in contact with the breast and breast milk.

Check the recommended cleaning and disinfection methods for your pump model below.

Note: You do not need to disinfect parts that do not come in contact with the breast and breast milk. For electric pumps, you can clean the motor unit and power adapter by wiping them with a soft, damp cloth. If your breast pump includes silicone tubes, keep them dry at all times to prevent liquid from getting into the motor unit.

Watch these videos to learn the right steps for cleaning your breast pump.

Philips Avent Natural Care Wearable Electric Breast Pump

Learn how to keep your breast pump clean and ready for every pumping session.

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Cleaning with a sterilizer

Learn how to keep your hands-free wearable breast pump clean and disinfect it in a sterilizer.

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Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump

Watch this video to learn the right steps for cleaning your hands-free pump.

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Philips Avent Single/Double Electric Breast Pump (all models)

Learn how to clean and disinfect your Philips Avent Single or Double electric breast pump with this helpful video.

Play Pause

Philips Avent Essential Manual Breast Pump

Watch this animation to learn how to clean and disinfect your Essential Manual Breast Pump.

Play Pause

Philips Avent Essential Electric Breast Pump

Learn how to clean and disinfect your Essential Electric Breast Pump.

Important: For the best hygiene, soak, wash, and rinse your breast pump parts in a separate bowl.

Play Pause

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF395/11 .

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