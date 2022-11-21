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How do I use my Philips nose trimmer?

The Philips Nose Trimmer is a multifunctional device, which comfortably trims your nose, ear and eyebrow hair. Watch the video below to see how to use the trimmer and for more in-depth detailed instructions on how to use your nose trimmer, see the sections below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NT3650/16, NT3160/10.

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