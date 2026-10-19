Philips Support How should I set up my Philips PowerPro Aqua?

You can set up your Philips PowerPro Aqua by doing the following:

Remove the screw pin Insert the tube into the main body Re-insert the screw pin (and tighten it using a screwdriver or a coin) Insert the power cord Plug it into the mains Charge the vacuum for 5 hours

Watch the video below to see how to do this: