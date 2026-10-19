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How should I set up my Philips PowerPro Aqua?

You can set up your Philips PowerPro Aqua by doing the following:

  1. Remove the screw pin
  2. Insert the tube into the main body
  3. Re-insert the screw pin (and tighten it using a screwdriver or a coin)
  4. Insert the power cord
  5. Plug it into the mains
  6. Charge the vacuum for 5 hours

Watch the video below to see how to do this:

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6409/01.

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