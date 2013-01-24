Home
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum

If your Philips vacuum is equipped with a dust container and you would like to know how to clean it, we can help you. Just follow these step-by-step instructions.

Steps to clean your Philips vacuum's dust container:

  1. Empty the container in the bin
  2. Remove the filter from the container (if it has one)
  3. Clean the inside of the dust container with a moist cloth (do not put it in the dish washer and do not immerse it in water)
  4. When the container is fully dry, place the filter back in it
  5. Place the container back in your vacuum

