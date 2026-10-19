How should I clean the filter of my PowerPro Aqua?

2 year warranty
You can clean the filter of your Philips PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner in the following way:
Watch the video below to see how to do this:
The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6409/01.
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