The Philips Avent Niplette can be worn following puberty, through to the most mature-age group. In some cases it is advisable not to use it. Find out when.
When can I use the Philips Avent Niplette?
Niplette use
In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect. Ideally use it before becoming pregnant. However, you can also use the Niplette during the first six months of pregnancy to achieve long-lasting correction. Any nipple inversion which is not congenital but has occurred recently should be immediately checked by a doctor before the Niplette is used. It is not recommended to use in the last trimester of pregnancy.