Search terms

1

Philips Healthy Drinks

Tasty and nutritious smoothies and juices at home

 
Our range of juicers and high speed blenders make it easy for you to enjoy your favourite juices: beetroot, green, carrot, kale, watermelon, orange, pineapple, citrus or mango – in any combination. Choosing healthier drinks is a key part of getting a balanced diet. Find out more below!
Philips Healthy Drinks

Discover Philips’ wide range of centrifugal Juicers, hand blenders and blenders

Philips Centrifugal Juicer

Centrifugal Juicer

Our powerful juicers bring out the best, even from the toughest fruit and vegetables
Discover more ›
Philips Slow Juicer

Hand Blender

Get more vitamins, nutrients and fibre from fresh fruit and vegetables
Discover more ›
Philips High-Speed Blender

High-Speed Blender

Make the tastiest smoothies, sauces and soups in an instant with a blender
Discover more ›
Explore the differences
Product warranty, Philips, 2 years warranty

Product warranty

2 year product warranty 
from date of purchase

Why drink juices and smoothies?

It can be difficult to get enough vegetables, one way to quickly and easily add more vegetables to your diet is to juice or make smoothies. With the right ingredients, smoothies and juices can really boost your health.
400g a Day
The WHO recommends 400g of fruit and vegetable per day
1.7 million people
1.7 million people's lives could be saved each year by eating more fruit and vegetables
Fruits
Fruit and vegetables are an integral part of a balanced diet
Homemade juices
Homemade juices with fresh ingredients can contain up to 90%* of the nutrients in fruits and vegetables
* Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple extracting, ranging from 69% to 92% depending on fruit.
Philips High-Speed Blender
Philips NutriU app, smart app for recipes

Get inspired and find recipes

in the NutriU app

The NutriU app* is loaded with recipes, tips and recommendations. Make delicious juices or healthy smoothies and get inspired by our best recipes!

 

*Available on App Store and Google Play
Discover more ›
Download ›
Download the app for free:
NutriU app, download on app store
NutriU app - download on Google play
Fresh juice every day

Make fresh juices and smoothies

at home
Drinking juices or smoothies is an easy way to get the right amount of fruits and vegetables every day. Delicious with breakfast, on the go, or after exercise. For yourself or for the whole family.
our favorite ingredients

Your favorite ingredients

With a push of a button makes it possible to mix your favorite ingredients. Choose your favorite combinations of fruits and vegetables and make your own juices and smoothies; without extra sugars or other additives.
Increase your daily intake of nutrients
Increase your daily intake of nutrients
Choosing healthier drinks is a key part of getting a balanced diet. They help increase your intake of nutrients so you can get the recommended daily amount with minimum fuss and maximum taste.

What is the difference?

Discover the differences between a centrifugal juicer, a hand blender and a blender

 

Do you want a lot of refreshing juice, or do you want to blend a soup in the pot to make it fine and smooth or do you want a refreshing smoothie with different ingredients, such as vegetables, fruits and ice?
Philips centrifugal juicer

Centrifugal Juicers

Refreshing healthy juice
  • For fruits, vegetables
  • Refreshing juice
  • Clear liquid
  • Fibre
1 star
  • Vitamins
5 stars
Discover more ›
Philips slow juicer

Hand
Blenders

Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!
  • Fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
  • Easy on the go drinks and snacks
  • Speed touch with speed guidance
  • Anti-splash guard for easy blending
Discover more ›
Philips blender

High-Speed Blenders

Fibre rich smoothies
  • Fruit, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and seeds, ice
  • Smooth, thick juice
  • Concentrated liquid
  • Fibre
5 stars
  • Vitamins
5 stars
Discover more ›

Philips Juicers and Blenders

See all juicers and blenders from Philips

See all products ›
Accessories to Philips High-Speed Blenders

Find accessories ›

More on Philips Healthy Drinks

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions
What is the difference between a centrifugal juicer and slow juicer?
The slow juicer differs from the juicer by the way of juice extraction. The centrifugal juicer grinds fruit and vegetables and separates the juice from the pulp by means of centrifuging power, while the slow juicer slowly squeezes the juice from fruit and vegetables. Neither juicer generates heat during juice extraction. Both juicers get the most out of your fresh fruits and vegetables and therefore have similar levels of vitamins and nutrients.

Compared to a centrifugal juicer, a slow juicer squeezes more concentrated juice with more fiber and the juice yield is higher with a slow juicer. On the other hand, a juice from a juicer is ready faster, because you do not have to cut the fruit and vegetables, thanks to the large filling funnel.

If you prefer a firm juice, full of fiber, the slow juicer is the most suitable for you. With both models you can enjoy healthy and delicious juice every day, full of vitamins!
What is the difference between a high-speed blender and a food processor?
A food processor, also called a mixer, usually has more functions than a blender has thanks to a variety of accessories. In addition to mixing, a food processor usually also manages to grind, slice and knead dough, which makes it an effective kitchen tool for several different purposes. 

A food processor is larger and therefore takes up more space than a blender does, which makes the blender feel smoother and easier to pick up and use. Before purchasing a kitchen appliance, it is therefore a good idea to identify your needs so that you are sure that you are buying the right machine for your purposes. 
What fruits and vegetables can I juice with this appliance?

The most common fruits and vegetables processed in a juicer are:
 

  • Apples
  • Carrots
  • Melons
  • Pineapples
  • Grapes
  • Oranges
  • Pears
  • Nectarines
  • Kiwis
  • Celery
  • Beetroot
  • Ginger
  • Berries (e.g.strawberries)
     

Note: Fruit and vegetable that contain starch (e.g. banana, mango, sugar cane, avocado, pumpkin) cannot be juiced, for this purpose use a blender instead.
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
  1. Yes, you can juice citrus fruits with your juicer
  2. We advise you to peel them before juicing because on the one hand the peel may be chemically treated, and on the other hand the white pith of the fruits tastes bitter and may affect the taste of the juice
Can I juice all kinds of fruit and vegetables with the juicer?

Yes, you can juice almost any kind of fruit or vegetable. Make sure you remove stones from fruits before juicing them.
 

Very hard and/or fibrous or starchy fruits or vegetables, such as sugar cane, banana and mango, are not suitable for juicing in this appliance.
Philips support is here, contact

Need support for
 your older models?

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Help me find the number

    Discover more

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive offers,
    just for you

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.