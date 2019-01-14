The spiralizer attachement has three different shapes to choose from: spaghetti, linguine and ribbons.
Enjoy more fruit and vegetables in your diet with your own homemade soups and refreshing smoothies.
XL Copper
Make easy work of chopping onions, meat, hard cheeses, breadcrumbs, garlic, herbs and more.
Spiralizer
Make noodles from potatoes, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, white radish,
Single and double whisk
Whisk cream and egg whites. Or use the double mixer for the cake batters, mashed potatoes and more.
On-the-go container
Blend your smoothie right in the bottle, screw on the lid, and you’re good to go.
Blend,
HR2657/90
HR2653/90
