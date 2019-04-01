Avance Collection Blender
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet.
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Avance Collection Blender
50% finer blending* Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit & veg* 1400 W ProBlend 6 3D 2.2L Tritan Jar Smoothie preset program Powerful 1400 watts motor
Finer blending with 1400 watts motor.
ProBlend 6 3D Blending Technology
To unlock millions of nutrients with Problend 3D blending technology
2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake
2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake.
Manual mode with variable speed options
Manual mode with various speed options
Smoothies preset program
Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.
Easy cleaning with detachable blade
Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit
Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly
All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.
2 year guarantee
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Up to 35000rpm
Up to 35000rpm for finer blending
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Country of origin
Made in
China
Technical specifications
Power
1400
W Voltage
220-240
V Capacity jar
2.0
l RPM blender (max)
35000
rpm
General specifications
Product features
Automatic shut-off
Cord storage
Dishwasher safe
Integrated cord storage
LED display
Pulse
Variable speed
Power-on light
Removable lid
Finishing
Material of main body
Metal Material jar
Tritan
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
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Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195 Test conducted by independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on 4 weeks home placement test in Germany and Korea
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