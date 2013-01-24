Search terms
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits
Finer blending with 1400 watts motor.
To unlock millions of nutrients with Problend 3D blending technology
2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake.
Manual mode with various speed options
Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.
All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Up to 35000rpm for finer blending
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Technical specifications
Finishing