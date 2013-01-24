Home
Avance Collection

Blender

HR3663/90
    50% finer blending*

    With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits

      50% finer blending*

      Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit & veg*

      • 1400 W
      • ProBlend 6 3D
      • 2.2L Tritan Jar
      • Smoothie preset program
      Powerful 1400 watts motor

      Powerful 1400 watts motor

      Finer blending with 1400 watts motor.

      ProBlend 6 3D Blending Technology

      ProBlend 6 3D Blending Technology

      To unlock millions of nutrients with Problend 3D blending technology

      2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake

      2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake

      2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake.

      Manual mode with variable speed options

      Manual mode with variable speed options

      Manual mode with various speed options

      Smoothies preset program

      Smoothies preset program

      Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.

      Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly

      Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly

      All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Up to 35000rpm

      Up to 35000rpm

      Up to 35000rpm for finer blending

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • LED display
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        • Power-on light
        • Removable lid

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        2.0  L
        Power
        1400  W
        RPM blender (max)
        35000  rpm
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Tritan
        Material of main body
        Metal

          • Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195
          • Test conducted by independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on 4 weeks home placement test in Germany and Korea

