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    Avance Collection Blender

    HR3663/90

    50% finer blending*

    With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet.

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    Avance Collection Blender

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    50% finer blending*

    Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit & veg*

    • 1400 W
    • ProBlend 6 3D
    • 2.2L Tritan Jar
    • Smoothie preset program
    Powerful 1400 watts motor

    Powerful 1400 watts motor

    Finer blending with 1400 watts motor.

    ProBlend 6 3D Blending Technology

    ProBlend 6 3D Blending Technology

    To unlock millions of nutrients with Problend 3D blending technology

    2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake

    2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake

    2.2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients intake.

    Manual mode with variable speed options

    Manual mode with variable speed options

    Manual mode with various speed options

    Smoothies preset program

    Smoothies preset program

    Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.

    Easy cleaning with detachable blade

    Easy cleaning with detachable blade

    Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit

    Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly

    Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly

    All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

    2 year guarantee

    2 year guarantee

    With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

    Up to 35000rpm

    Up to 35000rpm

    Up to 35000rpm for finer blending

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1400  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Capacity jar
      2.0  l
      RPM blender (max)
      35000  rpm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • LED display
      • Pulse
      • Variable speed
      • Power-on light
      • Removable lid

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Metal
      Material jar
      Tritan

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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    • Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195
    • Test conducted by independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on 4 weeks home placement test in Germany and Korea

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