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  • Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste! Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste! Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!
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    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

    HR2657/90

    Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

    The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

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    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

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    Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

    Enjoy healthy dishes at home or on-the-go

    • 800W blending power
    • SpeedTouch with speed guidance
    • On-the-go tumbler, Spiralizer
    • Easy to clean
    Powerful 800W motor for great results

    Powerful 800W motor for great results

    Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

    ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

    ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

    Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.

    SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

    SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

    Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

    Single button release to quickly switch accessories

    Single button release to quickly switch accessories

    When you’re cooking up a storm, you’ll love how easy it is to switch accessories. They quickly attach and detach to the blending bar with one press of a button.

    Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

    Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

    Don’t worry about any messes when you cook. Our special blade guard will stop splashes big and small. Its waved shape attached to the bottom of the blending bar guarantees minimum mess — and less clean-up later.

    Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

    Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

    Get adventurous with our single whisk accessory. It’s just what you need to make frothy whipping cream, smooth mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter and more.

    XL chopper to process harder food like meat, nuts and cheese

    XL chopper to process harder food like meat, nuts and cheese

    Save time and energy hand-chopping harder ingredients like fruit and meat. Our Philips XL Chopper will do the hard work for you so you can easily prepare delicious salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat.

    Unique spiralizer accessory to eat more fruits & vegetables

    Unique spiralizer accessory to eat more fruits & vegetables

    Add a healthy spin to your diet with our unique Spiralizer accessory. Effortlessly transform everyday fruits and veggies into fun, low-carb noodles, spirals and ribbons. It’s an ideal way to spice up a healthy, gluten-free or clean eating diet. Choose from three shapes to spiralize: spaghetti, linguine or ribbon.

    Take healthy smoothies with you in the on-the-go tumbler

    Take healthy smoothies with you in the on-the-go tumbler

    To make life easier, blend your favorite smoothies directly in the Philips on-the-go tumbler. Just blend, seal and go. Made with BPA free materials, blender includes a built-in anti-leakage seal so you can safely take it with you, with no spills.

    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      NA
      Functions
      blending, chopping,Whisking, spiralizing
      Product Type
      hand blender
      Certifications
      NA
      Capacity Basket
      NA
      Capacity Watertank
      NA
      Number of servings
      2
      Non-slip feet
      NA
      Interface
      On/Off button
      Cord length
      1.2
      Cord storage
      NA
      Keep warm function
      NA
      Timer
      NA
      Technology
      ProMix technology, SpeedTouch Technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      NA
      Power light
      NA
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Min temperature
      NA
      Maximum temperature
      NA
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Pressure release valve
      NA
      Jar material
      Plastic SAN
      Blade Material
      Sustainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      11500
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      No
      Ability to crush ice
      No
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 85 dB(A)
      Noise level (power)
      NA
      Noise level (sleep)
      NA
      Internet connectivity
      NA
      Smart home compatibility
      NA
      Wi-Fi range
      NA
      Warranty
      2
      Heating time
      NA
      Compatitable with Dry-food
      NA
      Self-clearing functionality
      NA
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      800W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      NA

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Whisk,XL chopper
      Included Accessories 2
      On-the-go tumbler (500 ml)
      Included Accessories 3
      Spiraliser

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      6.8
      Product Width
      6.2
      Product Height
      39.7
      Product Weight
      0.93
      Package Length
      25.3
      Package Width
      29
      Package Height
      25.3
      Package Weight
      2.54

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled materials
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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