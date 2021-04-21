Allergens at home - Pet dander

We believe there is always a way to make life better. That’s why we’re dedicated to creating comprehensive solutions to help improve air quality at home. In this article we introduce the allergens our furry friends are shedding and provide tips on what you can do to avoid them.

So, what exactly is pet dander?

Your immune system protects you against foreign invaders, such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, that can cause infections. However, in people with allergies, your immune system mistakes a substance that’s ordinarily harmless to most people for something that’s dangerous – and attacks it. One of these substances is the proteins contained in pet dander.

Let’s take a closer look

Pet dander is made up of tiny, even microscopic, bits of skin shed by animals with fur or feathers, like cats, dogs, rodents and birds. These flecks can cause reactions in people who are specifically allergic to them. But it’s not just your furry friend’s skin you’ve got to think about. Proteins found in their saliva, urine and faeces can also cause allergic reactions in some people.

Pet allergens can get into the air when an animal is petted or groomed, or when they’re stirred up after settling through dusting, vacuuming or other household activities. And because they’re very lightweight and small, once they get into the air, they can remain suspended there for a long time[1].

Is there such a thing as hypoallergenic cats?

Unfortunately, the answer here is no, because regardless of hair length, cat saliva, urine and dander also carry allergens. Some cat breeds, like Siberian and Russian blue, are thought to be less allergenic, but there is no such thing as a truly hypoallergenic cat.[2][3]