Allergens at home - Mold

We believe there is always a way to make life better. That’s why we’re dedicated to creating comprehensive solutions to help improve air quality at home. In this article we look at mold – a well-known cause of a variety of health concerns, including allergies.

So what exactly is mold?

Your immune system protects you against foreign invaders, such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, that can cause infections. However, in people with allergies, your immune system mistakes a substance that’s ordinarily harmless to most people for something that’s dangerous – and attacks it. An example of these substances is the proteins which mold can produce.

Let’s take a closer look

Mold and mildew are types of fungi and are different from plants or animals in how they reproduce and grow. They produce spores that travel through the air – some spread in dry, windy weather, while others spread with the fog or dew when humidity is high. These spores are also able to stay airborne for some time as they’re easily carried by air currents. For some people, an allergic reaction can occur when inhaling these spores. Although there are many types of molds, only a few dozen cause allergic reactions. [1]

What are the mold types, and when do they occur?

1. Outdoor mold

Season: peaks in late summer and throughout fall as a result of leaf and other biomaterial decay

2. Indoor mold

Season: year-round but can fluctuate depending on the amount of moisture inside the home and are more prevalent during outdoor mold peaks.[1] You can remove 99.97% of airborne allergens from air that passes through our superior purification systems’ advanced multi-layer filters.

But how can I avoid mold?

Avoiding mold spores outside can be tricky, but fortunately there are a few ways you can limit its growth indoors. Here are a few pointers:

Regularly inspect the walls behind furniture and radiators for mildew stains, and allow air to circulate by keeping items off the wall

Replace any objects affected by mold growth e.g. wallpaper or shower curtains

Fix leaky pipes under sinks and in the basement

Open windows or use trickle-vents in double-glazing regularly for ventilation, even in winter

Use an extractor fan in the kitchen/bathroom to remove fumes and excess moisture, and give it a good clean on regular basis

Damp wipe all surfaces each week, and wipe dry all wet surfaces in the bathroom after showering to prevent mold growth

Put lids on pans to avoid air becoming too humid and/or condensation forming on cold surfaces such as windows and walls, which can promote mold growth

Keep humidity levels down by avoiding drying towels on or above the radiator. Instead, pop them on a washing line or clothes horse outside or in a drier with an outdoor-facing exhaust pipe.

Consider using a dehumidifier to maintain a humidity level of 40-50%

If you are redecorating, use anti-mold wall paint[2][3]

Philips Air Purifiers have an in-built advanced multi-layer filtration that is capable of removing 99.97% of airborne allergens such as mold. If you’d like to know more about how you and your family can enjoy clean and healthier air, simply follow this link.

Go on, breathe the difference, today.

[1] patients.eaaci.org/mould/

[2] www.ecarf.org/en/how-can-i-prevent-mould-growth-in-my-home/

[3] www.webmd.com/allergies/winter-allergies?page=2