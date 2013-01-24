Home
Philips Sonicare S Sensitive

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6052/07
Sonicare
  Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
    Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads
HX6052/07

    HX6052/07
    Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums. See all benefits

    The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums. See all benefits

      Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

      Superior cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • For sensitive teeth and gums
      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quailty bristles are clinically proven to remove more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

      This Philips Sonicare sensitive brush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, for an ultra-sensitive brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your Sensitive brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • ProtectiveClean

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Ultra soft
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 S Sensitive standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Helps remove plaque

