Search terms
The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 7+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in smaller, compact size for Kids Age 4+.
The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal beyond a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better checkups guaranteed or your money back.
Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
Items included
Compatibility
Design and finishing
Health benefits
Quality and performance