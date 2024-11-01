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    Signage Solutions BDL4256ET Multi-Touch Display

    BDL4256ET/00

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    Signage Solutions BDL4256ET Multi-Touch Display

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    Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

    Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

    A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

    Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

    Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

    The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

    True multi touch with 6 simultaneous touch points

    Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 6 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user to interact with your application simultaneously, the 6 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

    Compatible with all leading operating systems

    Our touch displays are software independent and supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

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