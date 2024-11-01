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  • Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    75BDL4003H/02

    Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

    Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for showcasing engaging content in windows and lighter locations. From airports to shopping malls, and more.

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    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

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    Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

    High bright 24/7 display

    • 75"
    • 3000 cd/m²
    • Ultra HD
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    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      189.3  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      74.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.429 x 0.429 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      3000  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      IPS

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • DVI-I (digital + analogue) 1x
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DisplayPort
      • RS232
      • HDMI
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      510  W
      Consumption (Max)
      790
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1688.2  mm
      Product weight
      54.1  kg
      Set Height
      966.6  mm
      Set Depth
      111.1  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      66.46  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      38.06  inch
      Wall Mount
      600 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.37  inch
      Bezel width
      18.8 (even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      119.27  lb
      Smart insert width
      180  mm
      Smart insert height
      300  mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Warning
      Do not operate in direct sunlight without additional protective measures.

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • AVI
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TTS
      • VOB
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Edge Alignment Kit
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Wire Clamper (x3)
      • AC switch cover & Screw x1
      • USB cover and screws
      • AC Power Cord
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Open frame kit
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 cable

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • EAC
      • UL

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    • For installations that may be exposed to direct sunlight, it is recommended to consult the User Manual and the warning leaflet.

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